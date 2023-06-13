STAUNTON — A judge upheld the seizure of nearly 50 animals from an Augusta County residence on Tuesday, saying that the commonwealth had proven the need for seizure from the owner, Carl Rudolph Lentz.

District Judge Robin Mayer further ordered that Lentz be prohibited from owning any companion animals in the future.

Lentz, 59, of the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road in Stuarts Draft, continues to be held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond on six counts of felony animal cruelty.

In addition to the 47 dogs, cats and ducks seized from his property on June 2, Augusta County Animal Control found nearly 30 dead cats and dogs in freezers. The seized animals are being cared for at a temporary shelter at the Augusta County Government Center.

During a contentious two-and-a-half-hour hearing in Augusta County District Court, Lentz disputed ownership of all the animals and the findings of an animal control officer concerning the health of the dogs, cats and ducks.

Augusta County Animal Control Officer Sandra Wilkins testified for about an hour, offering details of the condition of the dogs and cats seized from Lentz’s property on the night of June 2.

She spoke of undernourished animals infested with fleas and ticks and suffering from severe eye problems, including corneal injuries and eyes crusted shut with infection. Some of the dogs also had fractured teeth and infected teeth. Another issue was upper respiratory infections. A consistent problem was that the animals lacked familiarity with humans.

Wilkins said one of the dogs taken from the property had an infected hind leg. The dog had a pin holding a broken leg in place, but the pin had not been removed. The two-year-old female border collie required leg amputation and also suffered from flea and tick infestation.

The animal control officer also testified that the animals did not have available food and water sources. She said any water available was stale or dirty.

Lentz, speaking remotely from Middle River Regional Jail, disputed the reports of the animals’ health and lack of food and water. He said there were hundreds of pounds of meat, rice and lard on the property that were fed to the animals.

The accused man told the judge that while pictures were taken of the animals, none showed the flea and tick infestation Wilkins testified to.

When told the seizure hearing was about to end, Lentz said he had not been able to provide witnesses in his defense or offer evidence. He promised to appeal Tuesday’s ruling.