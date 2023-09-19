A Waynesboro man was charged with animal cruelty Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office concerning the fatal shooting of a service dog.

Louis Edward Davis Jr., 67, was charged with cruelty to animals and reckless handing of a firearm. He was being held Monday without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 200 block of Rip Rap Road in Waynesboro on Friday morning. A 27-year-old Augusta County man called 911 from Waynesboro Animal Hospital, reporting that his service dog, a Husky named Bear, had been shot.

The caller said he heard a shot outside and noticed Bear was not in the fenced-in yard. The dog owner soon found Bear on a roadway near his residence on Mormon Gap Road. Bear had suffered a gunshot wound to the spine. Bear was pronounced dead after being taken to Waynesboro Animal Hospital.

When Davis was arrested, Sheriff’s deputies recovered a large caliber weapon revolver used in the shooting.