A New Market man is being held in jail Saturday on charges he hit a woman with a vehicle in a Waynesboro restaurant parking lot.

Gary Beavers, 35, is charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, grand larceny of a vehicle, assault and battery of a family or household member, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and reckless driving.

Waynesboro police said the incident happened Friday afternoon at Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on Lucy Lane. After a domestic dispute between Beavers and the female victim, Beavers allegedly struck the woman with a vehicle after she exited it. A minor child was present but was not injured. The female victim was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of injuries.

Beavers left the area but was located in New Market and is being held in RSW Regional Jail in Front Royal on Saturday without bond.