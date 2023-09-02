A man who pleaded guilty to hitting a roommate with a gun was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison in Waynesboro Circuit Court on Friday.

Gage William Mayne, 28, was sentenced on guilty pleas to malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Mayne has been held in jail since his arrest in October of last year. Mayne received a suspended sentence on an obstruction of justice plea.

Mayne has no prior felony record, according to his defense lawyer. However, evidence presented in the case showed he went to a residence he had been living at on Village Drive in Waynesboro in October of last year to collect clothes for a trip.

When told he was being evicted, an altercation ensued. Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Mayne returned to the residence with a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

During the disagreement, he hit one of his roommates with the gun, causing a deep laceration on the head. Ledbetter said the victim thought he had been shot because he heard a bang, but no shell casings were found, and it is thought the man was assaulted with the gun.

Ledbetter told Judge Paul Dryer that using a firearm charge was appropriate. He said Mayne had gone to the residence on Village Drive shortly after midnight on Oct. 16 of last year armed with a gun. “He drew from his pocket and used it (the gun),” Ledbetter said. The prosecutor said Mayne “pistol whipped” the victim. He said the wound left a permanent scar on the victim’s head.

Mayne’s attorney, Michael Hallahan of Charlottesville, asked that his client be sentenced to the three-year mandatory sentence required for using a firearm plea. The attorney said the gun “was used as an extension to hit someone.”

Judge Paul Dryer said Mayne’s lack of a previous record was a mitigating factor in his sentence. The judge said Mayne’s skill as an auto mechanic would allow him to contribute to society upon his release from prison.

But the judge said the aggravating nature of the assault by Mayne posed “a dangerous situation.” He said it was necessary to use Mayne’s sentence to deter violence by others.