A Waynesboro man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for a March conviction of abduction and firearms charges.

Circuit Judge Paul Dryer sentenced Chad Thomas Cash, 45, to eight years of active prison time and 20 years of suspended prison time, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Cash, a longtime local musician, was convicted in March after a four-hour bench trial of two counts of abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The conviction stemmed from a Dec. 26, 2021, incident in which Cash held a Waynesboro couple at their Chestnut Avenue home.

He was armed with a snub-nosed .357 magnum revolver and a semi-automatic .45-caliber weapon.

Ledbetter said the man held the couple at gunpoint partly because of the male victim’s previous relationship with Cash’s current wife.

“He was jealous of a prior relationship,” Ledbetter said.

While holding the couple at gunpoint, Cash threatened to shoot them and even asked the male to play Russian Roulette with one of the weapons.

Cash’s defense included testimony from him that he could not remember anything from the time he was at E&J’s Deli on Dec. 26 until waking up in jail the following morning.

Dryer deliberated for 15 minutes before rendering his verdict in the March bench trial.

Cash’s sentence included eight active years on the firearms convictions and 20 years suspended on the abduction convictions.

Cash had no prior criminal record. Ledbetter said Dryer sentenced Cash “harshly” because of his violent behavior.

“There is no room in our society for a man subjecting individuals to this type of behavior with a firearm,” Ledbetter said.

Cash was ordered remanded into custody after Wednesday’s sentencing, according to Ledbetter.

The commonwealth’s attorney said he was pleased with the sentence. “I am happy to bring closure to the victims. They have suffered a lot,” he said.

The defendant will get credit for the time he has already served. Ledbetter estimates that Cash has already served nearly a year.