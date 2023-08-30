STAUNTON — A September 2021 videotaped interrogation of Travis Brown played to an Augusta County jury Tuesday showed Brown ultimately admitting three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell had died.

Brown is on trial for felony murder, aggravated murder and child abuse in the death of Khaleesi. During much of the interrogation by Augusta County Sheriff’s investigators Mike Roane and Trevor Rexrode, Brown sticks to a story that Khaleesi was returned to child protective services of Augusta County Social Services.

Roane and Rexrode prod Brown about Khaleesi’s whereabouts.

“If you know she’s alive and where she’s at, give it to me,” Roane says at one point. Rexrode tells Brown, “I need you to tell the truth.”

Brown finally says Khaleesi died, likely in January 2021. He said she fell in his house on Cattle Scales Road, where she had gone to live after her mother was incarcerated in October 2020.

“She fell multiple times a day. We tried like hell to help that little girl,” Brown tells the investigators of his efforts and those of girlfriend and co-defendant Candi Royer. Brown said Khaleesi was wrapped in a blanket and thrown in the trash.

Brown denies killing her.

“Why would I kill a three-year-old girl I was trying to help? Everything I did was just to help her,” he tells the investigators.

But a witness romantically involved with Brown in the summer of 2021 said he admitted to murder.

Britanny Southern told Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin that the couple was at the Burger King in Verona when Brown admitted to murder. But Southern, whose credibility was attacked by defense attorney Dana Cormier for her long felony record, said Brown offered no details on the murder or the location.

The physical decline of Khaleesi was detailed late Tuesday.

A medical expert on the torture of children painted a grim picture of Khaleesi’s treatment during the three months she lived with Brown and Royer.

Dr. Robin Foster, who works at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, is a board-certified child abuse expert. She treats hundreds of abused, tortured and neglected children each year. She is in charge of the child protection team at Children’s Hospital and is a professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine.

Foster reviewed Khaleesi’s medical records and the videos and photos of her obtained by investigators. Foster said her review of all the information showed physical abuse, neglect, psychological abuse, and torture of Khaleesi over some time.

A side-by-side comparison of Khaleesi’s medical condition when she came to live with Brown and Royer in October 2020 and when she presumably died in January 2021 was graphic in the deterioration.

Foster said the nearly three-year-old Khaleesi shown in an October 2020 photo was well-nourished, healthy, and had a full head of hair.

The January 2021 photo of Khaleesi in a bathtub showed her unable to stand up straight. Foster said Khaleesi had lost weight in the trunk of her body, had swollen and purple-colored feet, and had suffered multiple soft tissue injuries. She was also missing large chunks of hair. Because of her medical condition, the physician said Khaleesi was prone to several serious medical conditions, such as cardiovascular collapse and Sepsis.

When Deputy Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Meador asked if Khaleesi’s life could have been saved by a trip to a hospital emergency room, Foster said, “Yes.”