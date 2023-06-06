The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Animal Control found nearly 30 dead dogs and cats at a Stuarts Draft residence they went to Friday afternoon.

The animals’ owner, Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, of the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road, has been charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty. He was being held without bond Tuesday at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Augusta County Animal Control seized 28 dogs, 13 cats and six ducks from the residence in the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road Friday. As of Monday, four cats had to be euthanized, and one of the dogs needed a leg amputation. The surviving animals are being housed in a temporary shelter at the Augusta County Government Center. Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center staff are caring for the animals.

After an anonymous call Friday, the Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Animal Control went to the Stuarts Draft location. A search warrant was obtained. The call to authorities came from someone who had recently purchased a dog from Lentz.

Sheriff Donald Smith said upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office found two dogs living inside a vehicle without food or water. The vehicle temperature was 89.6 degrees. The vehicle was also found covered in feces.

Several other dogs appeared in poor condition. The 20 dead cats and eight dead dogs were found after a search of the property.

Smith said the investigation continues. “If you have purchased any animals from Mr. Lentz in the past or have knowledge of the living conditions at this location, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. The contact number is (540) 245-5333.

Also assisting in the case were Waynesboro Animal Control, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and the Augusta County Commonwealth’sc Attorney’s office.