A Stuarts Draft man charged with felony animal cruelty remains in jail after a Thursday bond hearing in Augusta County District Court.

Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, is charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to the seizure of 47 animals from his property in the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road and the discovery of nearly 30 dead dogs and cats on the property.

During the Thursday bond hearing, a district judge was presented photos of the dead carcasses of dogs and cats found when a search warrant was executed last week. An Augusta County Animal Control officer also testified that many animals suffered from mange, a parasitic skin disease, said Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin. Mange can permanently scar an animal’s skin if untreated.

Martin said the dead animal carcasses were found on Lentz’s property in trash cans and freezers.

Martin argued to District Court Judge Robin Mayer that Lentz could not be released from Middle River Regional Jail because of the deplorable conditions on his property. The judge heard defense arguments for Lentz’s release, but ruled that he must continue to be held in jail without bond.

A hearing on the seizure of the 47 cats, dogs and ducks from Lentz’s property is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in District Court. Of the 47 animals seized, four cats had to be euthanized, and one of the dogs had to have a leg amputated.

Since the arrest of Lentz, the seized animals have been held at a temporary shelter at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center staff in Lyndhurst have been caring for the animals.