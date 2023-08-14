A Saturday bomb threat from an overseas call led to the evacuation of the Verona Community Center and adjacent businesses.

And after an extensive search of the property at 465 Lee Highway, nothing suspicious was located, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

“The original call was transferred from the Loudon County Emergency Communications Center,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Monday. “The male caller’s voice was distorted and he was unable to answer questions regarding the area and location of the bomb.”

The caller said the bomb was located in a book bag near the back of the community center sanctuary, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 5:25 p.m. and the area was evacuated, the sheriff’s office said. The Virginia State Police and Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office used bomb detection K-9s to the scene.

But no book bag or bomb were found at the community center or nearby businesses.

“The large law enforcement presence was to evacuate and search the area as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a statement.

Smith said the threat was similar to one to that happened in June 2022 at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences in Fishersville. That threat also originated from an overseas call.