FISHERSVILLE — A contractor digging footers for a new home on Tinkling Spring Road discovered apparent human skeletal remains Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made in the 1600 block of Tinkling Spring.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene about 9:33 a.m. Sheriff Donald Smith said the complete excavation of the skeletal remains could take a couple of days. Also assisting in the investigation is the Virginia State Police’s bureau of criminal investigations.

Initially, Smith said the unknown remains did not appear to be related to active missing person cases, including that of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. The child has been missing since January 2021, and her body has never been recovered. But two people caring for her have been charged in her death, Candi Jo Royer and Travis Brown. Both are scheduled for trial in Augusta County Circuit Court later this year. The charges against the two include aggravated murder, concealing a dead body and multiple charges of child abuse.

Smith said further investigation on Tuesday showed that the teeth were perhaps small enough to be those of a child.

Once excavated, the remains will be sent to the office of the chief medical examiner in Roanoke. Smith said a report from that office could take weeks.