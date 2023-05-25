Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Virginia State Police seek help identifying a vehicle responsible for a pedestrian death in Augusta County on Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane in Augusta County. The state police said a 42-year-old man was hit by a vehicle headed east on Parkersburg Turnpike. A state trooper responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. The vehicle left after hitting the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a maroon or red truck or SUV. Damage to the vehicle’s right front headlight, front turn signal, and/or both would have happened.

Any person with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.