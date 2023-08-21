Three people, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday after a gun was discharged into the ground several times outside a residence and two altercations with Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the two altercations were between the juvenile and multiple deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the 800 block of Old Greenville Road late Saturday morning for a disturbance involving a man with a knife entering a residence. Minutes after the initial call, a second 911 call was received saying shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found three juveniles and one adult at the residence. An investigation revealed telephone threats led to a male and female juvenile coming to Old Greenville Road. The male juvenile had a knife in his hand and attempted to enter the residence. An adult male and a juvenile female were inside the home.

The adult came outside and fired three shots into the ground. Identified as Jason Monahan, 19, of Roseland, he was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile involved in the altercations with deputies was charged with attempted felonious assault, four counts of assault and battery of a police officer, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, destruction of property and obstruction of justice. When deputies arrived at Old Greenville Road, the juvenile scuffled with them.

While the juvenile was allowed to go to Augusta Health for treatment, he was involved in a second altercation with deputies at the hospital as they attempted to serve the criminal petitions.

Leslie Amanda Martin, 42, of Waynesboro, was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and interfering with an arrest.