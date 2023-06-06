The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Animal Control found nearly 30 dead dogs and cats at a Stuarts Draft residence they went to Friday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip.

The 20 dead cats and eight dead dogs were found after a search of the entire property.

The animals’ owner, Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, of the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road, has been charged with six counts of felony animal cruelty. He was being held without bond Tuesday at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Augusta County Animal Control also seized 28 dogs, 13 cats and six ducks from the residence in the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road Friday.

As of Monday, four cats had to be euthanized, and one of the dogs required a leg amputation. The surviving animals are being housed in a temporary shelter at the Augusta County Government Center. Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center staff is caring for the animals.

After an anonymous call Friday, the Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Animal Control went to the Stuarts Draft location. A search warrant was obtained. The call to authorities came from someone who had recently purchased a dog from Lentz.

The search warrant details that an animal control officer went to the location to investigate a possible puppy mill.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said upon arrival, Animal Control found two beagle mix dogs living inside a vehicle without food or water. The vehicle temperature was 89.6 degrees. The inside of the vehicle was also found covered in feces. Structures found behind a fenced-in area showed dogs that appeared in poor condition, according to the search warrant.

The subsequent search of all the property revealed the dead animals.

Smith said the investigation continues.

“If you have purchased any animals from Mr. Lentz in the past or have knowledge of the living conditions at this location, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

The contact number is (540) 245-5333.

Also assisting in the case was Waynesboro Animal Control, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.