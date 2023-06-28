Waynesboro’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Tuesday requested that a city animal cruelty case against a Waynesboro man be deferred for a year.

A General District Court hearing in the case against Robert Stephen Johnson III, 53, of A Avenue, Waynesboro, is now set for June 25, 2024.

Johnson is accused of felony torturing or maiming two dogs and five misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. A welfare check on Johnson on Feb. 27 this year revealed that a Jack Russell dog and a West Highland terrier dog had been drowned. Police also found that a python and four other snakes owned by Johnson had been drowned.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the investigation indicated that Johnson did not act with malice or cruelty. He said Johnson had financial difficulties and was concerned he could lose his home, and no one could care for the animals. Ledbetter said Johnson sought to euthanize the animals on his own.

Police found four other snakes alive when they went to Johnson’s home, including two poisonous ones.

Ledbetter said should Johnson remain on good behavior over the next year, the charges against him could be dismissed. Johnson is hearing impaired and must continue to get services from the Valley Community Services Board. Ledbetter said he also cannot have any companion animals.