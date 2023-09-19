The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waynesboro man on Sunday on charges stemming from shots fired at a tow truck driver attempting to repossess a vehicle at his home.

Derek Ray Breeden, 43, of Waynesboro, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. Breeden was being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail on Monday without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Turk Mountain Road outside Waynesboro Sunday. A tow truck driver told deputies he was trying to complete a repossession of a vehicle when the vehicle’s owner fired three to four shots near the tow truck.

Before the shooting, the tow truck driver identified Breeden as the vehicle's owner through a vehicle identification number. The vehicle in question is a 2010 Toyota Tacoma truck.

After the shooting, the driver left the area in his tow truck and called 911. Breeden was arrested later in the evening after he returned home.

Deputies also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.