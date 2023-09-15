The local war on drugs is dominated by the Waynesboro Police Department continuing to battle against the distribution and sale of drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Monitor the local courts, and you might see a suspect possessing enough synthetic opioid fentanyl to kill thousands.

But alcohol, one of the oldest drugs known to people, is still being used locally, often when the user is behind the wheel and is stopped by police.

Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw spoke of the uptick in DUI arrests when he offered a 2022 report on the department to Waynesboro City Council last month. The department made 36 DUI arrests in 2022, an increase of 34 percent from the year before. Through August of 2023, the department has made 31 DUI arrests.

Shaw said there has been department-wide DUI training, and 2022 also represented more activity due to the downturn in the pandemic.

“We got back out on traffic enforcement,” Shaw said. “We have had increased traffic stops coming out of the pandemic.”

There was another eye-popping stat in Shaw’s 2022 report to Waynesboro City Council. Fraud cases reached a five-year high.

The fraud offenses include bank fraud, welfare fraud, wire fraud, impersonation, and false pretenses/swindle/confidence fraud. The police chief said fraud has trended down in 2023.

On a positive level, Waynesboro has not recorded a homicide since 2021.