A woman was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team on Thursday after barricading herself in a house armed with a knife.

Jennifer Amber West, 44, of Mount Sidney, was charged with obstruction of justice in Augusta County. She is also wanted on other warrants, including contempt of court in Augusta County and for revocation of a suspended sentence in Norfolk.

The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 3 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Todd Road for a domestic dispute. After negotiations failed, the department’s SWAT team took West into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said West stabbed through a bedroom door with a knife.

Also arrested on outstanding charges was Michael Ray Good, 56, of Mount Sidney. He is wanted on a contempt of court warrant in Staunton.