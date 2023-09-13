STAUNTON — Candi Jo Royer, the co-defendant charged in the Augusta County death of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder.

Royer’s plea in Augusta County Circuit Court came two weeks after her boyfriend, Travis Brown, was convicted of aggravated murder in the child's death. The conviction of Brown on Aug. 30th carries a mandatory life sentence. He will be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2024.

The child’s body has never been recovered, but the best information from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney is that Khaleesi died in January 2021.

Royer, 43, had also been charged with aggravated murder and was set for trial in mid-October. The first-degree murder sentence range is 20 years to life. Royer will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, by Judge Shannon Sherrill.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said of Royer’s plea, “There are always risks inherent in trying a case. There is always a risk of loss. This agreement made it so Khaleesi’s family will not have to relive the horror of what happened to her. It gives us a clear path to each of these defendants never walking free again.”

The three days of testimony, videos, and evidence against Brown revealed that Khaleesi came to live with Brown and Royer in October 2020 after her mother’s probation violation forced a return to prison. The child was brought to Brown’s Augusta County home on Cattle Scales Road.

Khaleesi went from a healthy child with a full head of blonde hair in three months to being emaciated, cut and bruised, and barely able to stand in a January 2021 video. She also was missing large clumps of hair. While Brown admitted during an interrogation by Augusta County Sheriff’s interrogation that Khaleesi died, he said it was an accident. Brown said he had put the toddler’s body in the trash.

But testimony during the trial from one of Brown’s former girlfriends, Brittany Southern, indicated he had admitted to killing someone.

And there was expert testimony about the level of abuse to Khaleesi.

A medical expert, Dr. Robin Foster of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, spoke of how Khaleesi had been tortured. Foster, who treats abused and tortured children, reviewed Khaleesi’s medical records and the videos and photos of her.

Foster said her analysis showed that the child had been the victim of abuse, neglect, psychological abuse, and torture. The physician said Khaleesi’s condition made her susceptible to numerous severe medical conditions, such as cardiovascular collapse and Sepsis.

Martin said all of the videos and pictures shown at Brown’s trial came from Royer.

And while Brown’s conviction and Royer’s plea to first-degree murder will bring closure to the case, Martin said of Khaleesi’s family, “For them, there is no way to achieve justice.”

The prosecutor said he had never seen “anything that approached this level of horror” in his 16 years handling violent crimes in Augusta County and Richmond.

And while Khaleesi’s body remains lost, Martin said, “We will never stop trying to find her.”