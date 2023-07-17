CRIMORA — Who knew a funeral could be fun?

The Crimora Players, sponsored by the Crimora Ruritans, will present “Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral,” a two-act comedy by Pat Kehret, as part of a dinner theater Friday through Sunday at the Crimora Community Center.

The comedy centers around the shenanigans that unfold when a wife throws a surprise funeral instead of a birthday party for her husband, who is depressed about turning 50.

The cast for the play includes Irene Cash as Edna Dollefson, Rick Marshall as her husband Harold Dollefson, Teresa Stewart as their daughter Elizabeth Dollefson, Carla Coffey as neighbor Millie Westmore, Nolen Clark as neighbor Russ Westmore and Ryan Snyder as Mr. Jansen, a contest official.

By performing “Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral,” the amateur actors are returning to their roots.

The Crimora Players formed by accident as an arm of the Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren in 1995, known as the Forest Chapel People, said Cash, the only founding member still in the group. A member of the small church stumbled upon a play script and thought it would be fun to act it out.

“We started out with only six characters,” Cash said in 2016. “We had no idea we were going to do what we’re doing now. It just sort of happened.”

The group did the play multiple times to help raise money for people who asked. That play was “Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral.”

“We started this group in 1995, and this is the play we started with,” Cash said. “So, we’re doing it again.”

In 1995, the first performance raised money for the Dooms Fire Company. The second performance raised money for the Herndon family, who needed a handicapped van with a lift for their daughter Savhanna Herndon.

The Forest Chapel Players were renamed Crimora Players in 2001 when they moved to the community center. Since then, the group has performed nearly 100 shows and has raised more than $200,000.

The Crimora Players put on four plays annually in February, May, September and November. They put on a fifth play in July some years, including this year. Proceeds from the dinner theater are often donated to an individual struggling with an illness and medical expenses. Most recipients of financial aid are suggested to the group through local connections.

The proceeds from this weekend’s shows will benefit Lynette Cubbage, 44, of Waynesboro. Cubbage, who has three children, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and has undergone a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery since then. Although cancer-free, Cubbage will have ongoing care and treatment over the next few years.

“It’s going to be a huge help,” she said of the donation from the Crimora Players. “Health insurance didn’t cover all my bills, and I have continuing expenses.”

Cubbage said she attended a previous show by the Crimora Players and enjoyed herself.

“I plan on going to Sunday’s show,” she said. “I want to be there to show my gratitude.”

The Crimora Players only perform family-friendly comedies, Cash said.

“People see enough drudgery and need a good laugh,” said Linda Furrow, the group’s prompter.

“And believe me, we have the people here to make them laugh,” added Coffey.

The Crimora Players not only perform a show, but they also provide dinner for the audience.

“We do it all. We do the cooking, the cleaning, the acting, the set, the costumes. You name it, we do it,” Coffey said.

All production costs come from the members’ pockets, and they never keep any money raised. Many of the set pieces and costumes come from Goodwill.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun,” Coffey said. “It’s well worth it.”

One reason it’s fun is because everyone in the group gets along, and many are family members. Coffey, who joined the group seven years ago when she moved back to Crimora from Cumberland, is Cash’s daughter.

“I love every minute of it,” Coffey said, acting with her mother.

Stewart has been friends with Coffey since childhood. Not only is she in the play, but so is her grandson, Snyder, who will be making his debut with the community group.

“I am excited to be a part of his first acting experience outside of school plays,” Stewart said. “He’s done an awesome job, and this group is so easy to work with.”

Linda Furrow’s husband, Ed, is in charge of the lighting.

“We love to pick at each other, but none of us take it seriously,” Linda Furrow said. “We have a blast.”

Cash agreed.

“It’s like family,” she said. “We finish with one play and are ready to start another.”

After 28 years, the group that started with six people in the basement of a church is still going strong because of Cash, Coffey said.

“She’s 87 years old and still active. She amazes me,” Coffey said. “She started this group, and she’s going to finish it.”

Performances on Friday and Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the show starts at 1:30 p.m. The door opens one hour before. Seating is first come, first serve.

Tickets are $15, payable by check or cash at the door, and will include the play and a meal comprised of ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, a roll, dessert and a beverage. Tickets can also be ordered by emailing crimoraplayers@yahoo.com or calling or texting (540) 487-0526.