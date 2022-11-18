Crimora Players performing 'Illinois Pete' to raise money for children of mother who died of cancer

CRIMORA — A community theater group's performance this weekend will benefit a family in need.

Crimora Players will perform the comedy "Illinois Pete" by Dan Neidermyer at the Crimora Community Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The play is about an all-girls boarding school, Mackison Academy, with its 100-year lease about to expire. The school faculty needs either $500,000 to retain the lease, or it will turn into a shopping mall.

Before the play, Crimora Players will serve Southern cuisine, including ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread rolls and cake.

During Wednesday night’s dress rehearsal, some actors were still practicing their lines just days before the first scheduled performance. However, Irene Cash, who founded Crimora Players in 1995 and plays Miss Gompers, a physical education instructor, said the show must go on.

“I didn’t want to postpone or cancel this play,” Cash said. “I didn’t want to put it off because I knew the family needed the money.”

“When grandma speaks, we listen,” said Kelly Walker with a laugh, who’s playing Phineas T. Fobbs, the play’s villain.

The theater group is well-known around the community for performing plays to help raise money for a family in need caused by financial difficulties and medical situations.

“The whole community comes out for the plays,” Walker said. “It’s often that we can see how small of a venue it is; it’s packed most of the time.”

All proceeds from the dinner theater this week will be given to the family of Stephanie Thurston, who recently lost her battle against stage 4 ovarian cancer on Oct. 14. She was a single, self-employed mother with two children, a special needs son, Dustin, and a daughter, Karley, a junior at Fort Defiance High School.

Dustin and Karley are being taken care of by their aunt, Michelle Shoemaker. Shoemaker said her sister and her were close, often calling and visiting each other at least three times a week.

“Life without her isn’t getting any easier,” she said. “It’s hard for us to understand, and it’s hard for us to digest why these things happen.”

Thurston had a cancerous mass removed in May, and doctors pronounced her cancer-free. However, things worsened as she began to feel tired and was in pain. Then, doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 cancer. Thurston began to have blood clots throughout her body and had a stroke before her 46th birthday. Throughout it all, she kept fighting, her sister said.

“She never gave up; she fought the whole time,” Shoemaker said. “Every time a doctor asked her, ‘Do you want to undergo this procedure to help you survive?’ and she’s like, ‘Yes, I do.’ It was never a ‘No.’”

When Crimora Players offered to hold a fundraiser for her family, Shoemaker said she was stunned.

“I have just been overwhelmed with the amount that the community has offered,” she said. “I’m just floored. I really appreciate them reaching out.”

The community support reminded Shoemaker that “there are some really good people in this world.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the play will start at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the play will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Admission for the dinner and play is $15.

Patrons must call Teresa Stewart beforehand to reserve a seat at (540) 487-0526 or email crimoraplayers@yahoo.com.