CRIMORA — Crimora Players is performing for a good cause once again.

The local theater group will perform Christopher Gieschen's “How the West was Dun” this weekend at the Crimora Community Center to benefit a patient needing cancer treatment.

“It’s always a good feeling,” said Irene Cash, founder of Crimora Players and who plays the play’s narrator, in regards to performing a benefit play. “That’s why we do it; it’s a lot of work.”

The comedy-melodrama play revolves around the wild west era, where a banker forces a marriage with a wealthy man, Richard Coldheart, and Polly Wanda Cracker to control her family’s Cracker property. However, Cracker’s sister, Prunella, wants to marry Coldheart. Not only an arranged marriage is trying to take place, but a mix of villains who are robbers also plan to seek revenge against the hero, Sheriff Wayne John.

“For this one, we got some of the regulars and three brand new ones,” said Teresa Stewart, one of the organizers and also plays the upcoming play’s hotel proprietor, Bo Best. “We’re all coming along.”

Dinner will also be served by the Crimora Players cast before the play.

One new actor, Bill Clark, plays the main villain Snydley Dastarley. Clark got involved in Crimora Players through actor Carla Coffey after he moved from D.C. to Crimora.

“She tapped me on the shoulder, and she says, ‘Excuse me, have you done any acting?’ and I said, ‘No.’” Clark said. “She said, ‘You are a natural character,’ and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll give it a shot.’”

Coffey, who plays Schizophrenic Kid, explained her character’s split personality.

“I have two hats,” she said. “I’m a bad guy with the black hat, and I’m a good guy when I have the white hat on, so I have to switch constantly through the play.”

This is the first time Crimora Players will be performing since its November fundraiser for the family of Stephanie Thurston, who died from stage 4 ovarian cancer on Oct. 14. Stewart said the family was grateful for the funding.

“[Thurston’s] sister [Michelle Shoemaker] was very thankful for us,” she said. “And everybody is always so appreciative that our community will reach out and help.”

Like November's play, proceeds will be given to the family of Mike Carter, a stage four colon cancer patient in need of T-cell replacement therapy in Texas, one of the only hospitals in the country to offer the trial treatment.

Carter, described as a loving husband, father and grandfather by his family, was diagnosed with colon cancer during a colonoscopy exam in 2020.

“It wasn’t anything we were expecting,” said Michelle Carter, wife of Mike Carter and a breast cancer survivor. “We had done treatments as far as we could take them.”

During those three years of chemotherapy and various surgical treatments, the family saw a news story about CAR T-cell treatment, a new trial treatment in which a patient's T cells, a type of immune cell, are changed in a lab so they will bond to cancer cells and kill them. Unfortunately, while most patients who had done the treatment were positive, Carter’s body did not respond positively. As a result, doctors said he might have less than a year to live.

“So, he just decided not to do anything else,” Michelle Carter said. “So, nothing anybody else is doing is working.”

In addition to Carter going back to Texas periodically to continue the trial, the process is very costly for a patient to receive treatment. It has been reported that the T-cell treatment costs $1.5 million. This does not include the Carter family’s travel, housing and food expenses.

“We’re waiting on a miracle,” Michelle Carter said.

Michelle Carter said when Crimora Players contacted her through a church benefit, she said she felt appreciative of the benefit play.

“I didn’t know they did that kind of thing,” she said. “I cannot express my gratitude, love, and appreciation for everything they’ve done.”