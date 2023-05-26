Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CRIMORA — Crimora Players is performing a good deed once again.

The local theater group will present Steve Hogue’s “Medium Rare” at the Crimora Community Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to benefit one of their players in need.

The comedy-drama play revolves around a married couple, Harry and Bunny Polk, becoming new homeowners. However, Grandma Nina, a demanding old lady, decides to stay in the home after her family sells it and moves away.

Before the play, Crimora Players will serve dinner consisting of Southern cuisines such as ham, potatoes, green beans and bread rolls for the main course. Then, cake for dessert.

The group’s dress rehearsal Wednesday evening was like any other theater practice. Dressing in their costumes, remembering and repeating the correct lines, and some actors breaking characters to laugh. Crimora Players have been in production for this play since early March.

“This is great casting,” said Carla Coffey, who plays both a secretary at Harry’s job, Cora Rim, and Zelda Gooferloose, the Early Bird treasurer. “Everyone loves doing this.”

The local theater group always donates profits, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, from their shows to someone in need.

“That’s the reason I do it,” said Coffey. “You’re giving back to the community. These are the people that are struggling, and to me, to help someone struggling is just wonderful, and we have such good players.”

This time, the group is raising money for Darryl and Linda Cash, who has been with Crimora Players for almost 20 years.

Linda Cash suffered lymphoma cancer in 2016 but recovered in recent years. But, then, her husband, Darryl, fell ill with cancer last year. So, while having no cancer for Linda was good news, she suffered a heart attack back in January.

“They sent me home with these medicines, and it didn’t agree with me,” said Linda Cash. “Since the 14 of January, I’ve been in and out of the hospitals and emergency rooms because of the medicine.”

As of now, she and her husband — who is doing much better — are in treatment but will need help to pay the medical expenses.

“She [Linda] fought it [lymphoma cancer] for a long time,” said Irene Cash, founder of Crimora Players and who plays Grandma Nina. “She thought she was feeling good, and then, she had a heart attack.”

Linda Cash said Crimora Players are “like my second family” and is beyond grateful.

“It’s very touching,” she said while tearing up. “They’re a wonderful group of people, and they’re like my second family. I wish I could be there with them. I love them all, and I miss them.”

Crimora Players will be performing Steve Hogue’s comedy-drama play “Medium Rare” at the Crimora Community Center on 1648 New Hope Rd. on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., then on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Doors one hour before the show for first come seating.

The cost is $15, payable by check or cash at the door.

Patrons must call Teresa Stewart beforehand to reserve a seat at (540) 487-0526 or email crimoraplayers@yahoo.com.