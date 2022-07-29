Crimora Players to present comedy 'Opal's Husband'

CRIMORA — Those looking for laughs and a good meal can find that in Crimora this weekend.

The Crimora Players are presenting productions of “Opal’s Husband,” written by playwright John Patrick, to benefit the organization’s stage update. Showtimes include Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by emailing crimoraplayers@yahoo.com or by calling Teresa Stewart at (540) 487-0526 or Irene Cash at (540) 943-9967.

For $15, attendees receive the show and a meal comprised of ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and a beverage.

“Opal’s Husband” tells the tale of the titular character Opal Kronkie finding a stranger upon her door one day and attempting to round up a husband for her friend, Rosie.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The shows will take place at the Crimora Community Center at 1648 New Hope-Crimora Road.