 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Crimora Players to present comedy 'Opal's Husband'

  • 0
Crimora

The Crimora Players will present performances of the play "Opal's Husband" this weekend. The show, written by playwright John Patrick, is a comedy featuring the titular character, Opal Kronkie. 

 Submitted

CRIMORA — Those looking for laughs and a good meal can find that in Crimora this weekend.

The Crimora Players are presenting productions of “Opal’s Husband,” written by playwright John Patrick, to benefit the organization’s stage update. Showtimes include Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by emailing crimoraplayers@yahoo.com or by calling Teresa Stewart at (540) 487-0526 or Irene Cash at (540) 943-9967.

For $15, attendees receive the show and a meal comprised of ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and a beverage.

“Opal’s Husband” tells the tale of the titular character Opal Kronkie finding a stranger upon her door one day and attempting to round up a husband for her friend, Rosie.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The shows will take place at the Crimora Community Center at 1648 New Hope-Crimora Road.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Key West crowns winner of its 2022 Ernest Hemingway lookalike contest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert