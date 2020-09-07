 Skip to main content
Crimora woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Augusta County
A Crimora woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Saturday, Virginia State Police confirmed Monday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday on Route 340, approximately 2 miles north of Route 612.

A 1995 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling north on Route 340 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, the vehicle crossed over Route 340, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree, police said.

The driver, 32-year-old Amber Brogan, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

VSP said Monday the crash remains under investigation.

