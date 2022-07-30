Crozet middle school student is world horseshoe pitching champion

CROZET — Eli Sullivan of Crozet has proven that pitching ringers in horseshoes requires a great deal more than luck.

The 10-year-old middle school student captured the World Cadet Horseshoe Pitching championship two weeks ago in Monroe, La.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

His competitors included others ages 9 to 12.

But it wasn’t just young Eli’s lucky day. Whenever he has free time he practices pitching horseshoes at home.

“I usually do 500 to 1,000 horseshoes a day,” he said.

The secret is practice, practice and more practice.

Eli started pitching horseshoes two years ago under the tutoring of his father Evan.

“He taught me everything I know,” said Eli of his dad.

Evan Sullivan said horseshoe pitching has been a family activity much of his life. But when Eli got into it the family horseshoe pit went from sand to Kentucky blue clay. And what had been a fun competition between father and son, became one where the son focused on getting better and competing.

“He (Eli) started putting time into and he has the confidence,” Evan Sullivan said. “He is slow and steady and it is about having confidence in what you do.”

Tournaments might make competitors nervous, but not Eli.

“It’s a challenge to play and make ringers,” he said. “I meet people and make friends.”

Eli is certifiably a horseshoe pitching phenom, according to Heath Shawn of Staunton, who handles promotions for the Virginia Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

Shawn said Eli is a two-time Virginia cadet state champion and will seek his third championship this year. Of his world championship in Louisiana Shawn said: “He dismissed his peers like no one was there. He dominated.”

When he’s not working at horseshoes Eli is preparing to enter the sixth grade at Henley Middle School in Albemarle County. Are there other sports on the horizon for this tenacious competitor?

“I’d like to start wrestling,” he said.

Don’t bet against Eli on the mat.