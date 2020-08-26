Curbside pickup gains popularity as libraries across the Valley continue to serve people despite pandemic

Callie and Issac were bursting with excitement when they returned to the Augusta County library in Fishersville for the first time since March on Wednesday morning.
All Augusta County libraries closed their doors to patrons in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fishersville, Churchville and Stuarts Draft locations reopened to the public on July 6.
“They love the library,” said Cassady Bush, Callie and Issac’s older sister, on Wednesday. “We have a decent book collection, but there’s something about being at the library that’s really exciting for them.”
From March to July, patrons could no longer go inside, but that didn’t stop local libraries from serving residents. Curbside pickup services began soon after the libraries closed their doors. The Craigsville and Middlebrook locations remain closed, but all sites are offering the curbside pickup option.
The staff is still working on July statistics to determine the number of patrons using curbside pickup, but Diantha McCauley, director of the Fishersville Library, said many patrons had taken advantage of the service since it began in June.
“Curbside pickup has proven to be a very popular service that I’m pretty sure we’ll continue in some way once we return to normality,” McCauley said.
Those who are interested in using the curbside pickup option can either call or go online to place holds on the items they want to check out. When your order is ready, the library will notify you that your holds are ready to be picked up. Patrons must call to let the library know you’re on your way to the library, and items will be available at the book truck inside the library’s front door upon your arrival.
The libraries continued to offer their online services like Hoopla and OverDrive during the pandemic so patrons could listen to audiobooks and watch movies. Virtual reference services were also available.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required when entering open library locations. Makers across the library floor indicate safe distancing for patrons, and checkout and service desks have been outfitted plexiglass shields.
The Waynesboro library has not yet reopened to the public, but curbside pickup services are available at this location.
Kevin Osborne, the director of the Waynesboro library, said the location is assessing guidance from the Virginia Department of Health as well as the Waynesboro City Council to determine when they can reopen. Until then, he encourages patrons to use other services offered by the library.
“We’re just excited to be able to serve our community, and we would like more people to avail themselves of the ebook and curbside services,” Osborne said. “We feel like a lot of people just don’t know that’s available.”
Both Waynesboro and Augusta County libraries are quarantining returned items for seven days before they can be checked out by another person.
McCauley and Osborne cited a Reopening Archives, Libraries and Museums (REALM) study showing how long SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can survive on surfaces. Results show the virus is undetectable on surfaces after five days of quarantine, according to the REALM Project website.
“The seven days, in a cycled-air situation, is sufficient for the virus to completely die off on paper and plastic surfaces,” Osborne said. “We are confident enough that the books are completely devoid of any risk of transmission.”
Public access computers are still available for use at the Fishersville and Churchville libraries, but only for 30-minute sessions at a time. According to the Augusta County Library web page, the staff is no longer available to assist with one-on-one technological help because of social distancing requirements.
The new Weyers Cave library station, which had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to open to the public Sept. 8. This location will offer curbside pickup as well.
Hannah Lickey, Weyers Cave station manager, has been working at the Fishersville location to learn the library’s systems. Working during the pandemic has been wild and chaotic, she said.
“To be a public librarian when there’s no public has been depressing to me,” Lickey said. “I enjoy the interaction with the people.”
Although the new library will only have limited services available for the time being, Lickey encouraged people to come and see the new location.
“I’m pretty proud that it got all done,” she said.
Hours and locations for the Waynesboro and Augusta County libraries can be found online.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.