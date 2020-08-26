Curbside pickup gains popularity as libraries across the Valley continue to serve people despite pandemic

Those who are interested in using the curbside pickup option can either call or go online to place holds on the items they want to check out. When your order is ready, the library will notify you that your holds are ready to be picked up. Patrons must call to let the library know you’re on your way to the library, and items will be available at the book truck inside the library’s front door upon your arrival.

The libraries continued to offer their online services like Hoopla and OverDrive during the pandemic so patrons could listen to audiobooks and watch movies. Virtual reference services were also available.

Facial coverings and social distancing are required when entering open library locations. Makers across the library floor indicate safe distancing for patrons, and checkout and service desks have been outfitted plexiglass shields.

The Waynesboro library has not yet reopened to the public, but curbside pickup services are available at this location.

Kevin Osborne, the director of the Waynesboro library, said the location is assessing guidance from the Virginia Department of Health as well as the Waynesboro City Council to determine when they can reopen. Until then, he encourages patrons to use other services offered by the library.