Dairy Queen franchisee honored with Miracle Maker award

Joel Slocum and his wife had never envisioned living in the Shenandoah Valley.

Almost 30 years ago, they were both hotel executives in Washington D.C. when they decided it was time to make a change. For them, that change was moving to the Valley they had only briefly visited with their growing family to start a new journey with Dairy Queen.

“We had driven through it one time and stopped in Staunton,” Slocum said. “We were enamored with the area and decided this would be a great place to raise our family, which was turning into a small baseball team.”

The Valley allowed Slocum to franchise with multiple locations and now, 29 years later, he is the franchisee for restaurants in Stuarts Draft, Verona, Bridgewater and Elkton.

Throughout his career, he has always prioritized giving back to the community and helping the local youth, and that passion was recently recognized when he was named the 2020 recipient of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Maker award.

The award is given to one U.S. Dairy Queen franchisee annually to honor their commitment to helping local children.

