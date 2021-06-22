Dairy Queen franchisee honored with Miracle Maker award

Joel Slocum and his wife had never envisioned living in the Shenandoah Valley.
Almost 30 years ago, they were both hotel executives in Washington D.C. when they decided it was time to make a change. For them, that change was moving to the Valley they had only briefly visited with their growing family to start a new journey with Dairy Queen.
“We had driven through it one time and stopped in Staunton,” Slocum said. “We were enamored with the area and decided this would be a great place to raise our family, which was turning into a small baseball team.”
The Valley allowed Slocum to franchise with multiple locations and now, 29 years later, he is the franchisee for restaurants in Stuarts Draft, Verona, Bridgewater and Elkton.
Throughout his career, he has always prioritized giving back to the community and helping the local youth, and that passion was recently recognized when he was named the 2020 recipient of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Maker award.
The award is given to one U.S. Dairy Queen franchisee annually to honor their commitment to helping local children.
“It came as a surprise,” Slocum said. “It was certainly an honor to receive the award for last year. We as a company enjoy bringing happiness and some help to all the brave kids and their brave families. Our management teams and crews have done a fabulous job over the years in honoring that.”
Miracle Treat Day is Dairy Queen’s annual fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Leading up to the day, locations will sell CMN hospital balloon coupons and also offer customers the opportunity to round up their orders to the nearest dollar. All proceeds go to the hospitals.
Before the pandemic, Slocum’s locations offered customers the option to round up four months of the year but moved to full-time once the pandemic hit.
In 2017 for Miracle Treat Day, Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, visited the Stuarts Draft location. Over 4,000 people came through the location that day to see Chapman, raising over $36,000 in the process.
“We try to mix it up and do whatever we can to engage the children and make sure they’re happy,” Slocum said.
In 2018 Slocum was invited to CMN’s national convention at Disney World, which he recalls as one of his most impactful memories working with kids.
“We went down, and we were able to meet, talk to and hug all of the kids who were there,” he said. “From diseases, you couldn’t even pronounce or would have no idea what they were, and these kids were all tremendously brave and their parents were grateful for what we do. It’s kind of life-changing, honestly.”