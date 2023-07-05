From dawn to late night, downtown Waynesboro will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, with a series of events billed as spectacular.

Kylie Ritts, the special events coordinator for the city’s parks and recreation department, said the most visible of the events will be the one that caps it, the Sunset Spectacular fireworks show from Sunset Park at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

“If you can see Sunset Park, you will see the fireworks,” Ritts said. “Many people will set up at Constitution Park and the Dominion Shelter.” She advises bringing chairs and blankets for comfort.

The day begins with Sunrise Spectacular 5K and 10 K races that start at Ridgeview Park and weave through city neighborhoods.

Downtown Waynesboro will host an afternoon of fun. The Downtown Spectacular kicks off the day‘s fun activities for families beginning at noon in Lumos Plaza. Vendors, face painting and other events for kids will be offered. A hot dog eating contest sponsored by Sam’s Hotdogs is also planned.

As evening approaches, the city will host the Sunset Spectacular in Constitution Park. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., music from The SkillBillys will be presented in the park. Ritts said the group plays both country and bluegrass music.

Food offerings Saturday night include Shredders BBQ, Cheesesteak Scenarios, Lucky Dog Kettle Corn and Kona Ice.

According to Ritts, The fireworks should start at 9:40 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.

If weather is a factor Saturday night, please look at the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook page to see if the fireworks are canceled. Ritts said there is hope for good weather on Saturday. The city advises that no one approach Sunset Park Saturday for safety reasons.