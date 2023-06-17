The identity of the inmate who died at Middle River Regional Jai in Verona on Thursday has been released.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was Alexis Lovely, 39, of Waynesboro.
Middle River officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about an inmate early Thursday morning. After CPR and other emergency treatments given to Lovely were unsuccessful, she was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the death.
