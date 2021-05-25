Demonstrators hold Black Lives Matter march in downtown Waynesboro

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, a group of residents marched Tuesday afternoon in downtown Waynesboro to demanding police accountability in the Valley.
The peaceful protest marked the first anniversary of Floyd’s death after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis. The group gathered in Constitution Park to begin their march through the streets in a mile-and-a-half circle to reconvene at the park.
From there, local leaders spoke on the struggles of being Black in America and recent shootings by law enforcement in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Afterward, protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the same amount of time Chauvin sat atop Floyd.
“You might be feeling a little bit of tenderness in your knee from sitting on concrete," Waynesboro’s Kayla Ross said at the five-minute mark. "Now imagine that being pushed into your neck."
As they marched through the streets, protesters chanted through megaphones with messages like “bodycams, transparency,” to reference the shooting of Deonte Harris by an Augusta County deputy on May 20 in Stuarts Draft. Augusta County deputies do not wear bodycams.
Harris was shot after a short chase when an officer witnessed him place a gun into his mouth before displaying a second firearm, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and released on Monday, at which point he was taken into custody by the county.
Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE in Waynesboro, questioned why the interaction ended in violence.
“If a man has a gun in his mouth, threatening to kill himself, and you put five bullets in him, you’re trying to help him kill himself," McGuffin said. "That’s the only explanation."
McGuffin encouraged those marching to vote for politicians who will support social change.
Dewan Bellamy, of Waynesboro, spoke to the crowd about how being a police officer is the only profession where the employee tells the employer — taxpayers — what to do.
“This cannot continue,” Bellamy said. “There is no reason why year after year we are up here fighting for something that is ours by birthright, and that is your freedom.”
Members of Waynesboro’s Police Department helped to escort the protesters on their march by following behind and stopping traffic to allow the group to cross the road at intersections. Organizers and attendees thanked the police for their presence at the demonstration.