Demonstrators hold Black Lives Matter march in downtown Waynesboro

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, a group of residents marched Tuesday afternoon in downtown Waynesboro to demanding police accountability in the Valley.

The peaceful protest marked the first anniversary of Floyd’s death after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis. The group gathered in Constitution Park to begin their march through the streets in a mile-and-a-half circle to reconvene at the park.

From there, local leaders spoke on the struggles of being Black in America and recent shootings by law enforcement in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Afterward, protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the same amount of time Chauvin sat atop Floyd.

“You might be feeling a little bit of tenderness in your knee from sitting on concrete," Waynesboro’s Kayla Ross said at the five-minute mark. "Now imagine that being pushed into your neck."

As they marched through the streets, protesters chanted through megaphones with messages like “bodycams, transparency,” to reference the shooting of Deonte Harris by an Augusta County deputy on May 20 in Stuarts Draft. Augusta County deputies do not wear bodycams.

