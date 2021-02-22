Development of former Ladd School site incentivized by Waynesboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Augusta County lowered its asking price, an estimated $400,000 in traffic improvements and another $100,000 to install additional wastewater pipe make the project "unfeasible," city documents state.

The developer asked for the city's assistance. The Waynesboro Economic Development Authority reviewed the performance agreement and voted unanimously to approve it.

Under the performance agreement, that phase must be completed by December 2022. A second phase to develop the rear portion of the property would need to be completed by December 2024.

The seven-year performance agreement is set to begin in 2022 and end in December 2029 or when the maximum benefit is paid out.

If 20% of the property is developed by 2022, the developer is eligible for up to $100,000 in reimbursement of future tax revenue. If 100% of the property is developed by 2024, the developer is eligible for up to $500,000 in reimbursement.

No upfront cash or other benefits are offered in the agreement.