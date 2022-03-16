Don’t be unlucky on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, and the Virginia State Police are worried that you won’t have the luck of the Irish if you celebrate too much.

“Spring has, hopefully, finally sprung and Virginians are excited to shed the extra layers and celebrate warmer temperatures,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal, but remember getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate.”

The National Highway Traffic Administration said that during the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day weekend, more than a third of traffic crash facilities in the country involved a drunk driver.

The Virginia State Police advise having a designated driver or using public transportation or a ride share service before drinking starts. Any person witnessing a drunk driver on Virginia highways is advised to dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.

Locally, the Waynesboro Police Department will post a community awareness message on both Facebook and Twitter to raise vigilance about St. Patrick’s Day, said Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the department.

