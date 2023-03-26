STAUNTON — Looking for the perfect dress for prom but don’t want to spend a fortune?

The Elk Project has you covered.

Staunton’s Elk’s Lodge, a social group committed to actively engaging with and giving back to the community, started the Elk Project to give away free gently-used formal dresses for middle to high school girls in need for their special night.

Sherry Mayo, coordinator of the Elk Project, said while working as an employee at Goodwill, she did not want to see these donated formal gowns go to waste.

“The dresses get shipped somewhere, and we don’t know where they go,” Mayo said. “So, all these gowns are going in there, and I got pissed off, so I started buying them.”

Pretty soon, she pitched an idea to the Elk’s Lodge to see if they could sponsor a dress drive for those lacking the money to buy a dress. Then, the lodge’s board of trustees and its exalted ruler and president, Matt Sutton, approved the drive.

“Sherry came to me, and I thought it was a great idea,” Sutton said.

“I knew that if we can have them here in the community, we can do some good with them,” Mayo added.

Through word of mouth, the donation drive has collected almost 300 dresses within a year. Mayo not only brought dresses from Goodwill for the drive, but Elk Lodge members also donated their dresses.

“Anyone that needs a prom dress can come see us,” she said. “It was a good thing to collect these dresses, and we had fun doing it. People that brought them in had a lot of fun, too.”

The Elk Project is collaborating with the Cinderella Project, a Harrisonburg charity organization helping middle to high school students needing formalwear. Unfortunately, although there are a lot of dresses to choose from, there aren’t that many girls coming by to say yes to the dress yet. Since the dress donation drive is new, Mayo and her volunteers want to promote the Elk Project. So far, they have contacted churches and other community organizations and are willing to branch out to neighboring cities.

In addition, the dress drive also does not limit its dresses to prom and homecoming. Sutton said the dresses could be used for birthdays, military balls and other formal occasions.

“The economic situation today is not very certain, so we love to help out anybody who doesn’t want to pay $300 for a dress,” Sutton said. “I haven’t been dress shopping, but I’m sure they are not cheap. This is just a great way to give back to the community. That’s what the Elks do.”

In a world of fast fashion and a culture influenced by status, the Elk Project hopes to be a sustainable way to recycle prom and homecoming dresses.

“I don’t want kids to feel ashamed,” Sutton said. “A free dress is a free dress because most girls are going to wear it once anyway and never wear it again. So why not recycle the dresses?”

Mayo agreed.

“Girls look up to this image,” she said. “So, this is an opportunity for you to get a dress and feel like that so you can shine yourself and let your own stuff come out.”

Locals wanting to donate gently-used formal dresses can meet with Mayo at Staunton’s Elk Lodge from 3 to 9 p.m. or call (540) 294-3693 to arrange an appointment. The Elk Project does accept dress donations all year round.