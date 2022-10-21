Donuts with a deputy in Augusta County set for Saturday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will hold the fifth annual Donuts with a Deputy Saturday morning from 9 to 11 at Clymore Elementary in Fort Defiance.
All ages are encouraged to attend and meet deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.
Donuts, fruit, milk and coffee will be served. Door prizes will be awarded. Other activities include a “Get to know our Deputies”game, a decorate the donut coloring contest for kids 12 and under and a K9 demonstration at 10 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today