Donuts with a deputy in Augusta County set for Saturday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will hold the fifth annual Donuts with a Deputy Saturday morning from 9 to 11 at Clymore Elementary in Fort Defiance.

All ages are encouraged to attend and meet deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Donuts, fruit, milk and coffee will be served. Door prizes will be awarded. Other activities include a “Get to know our Deputies”game, a decorate the donut coloring contest for kids 12 and under and a K9 demonstration at 10 a.m.