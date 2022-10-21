 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Donuts with a deputy in Augusta County set for Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will hold the fifth annual Donuts with a Deputy Saturday morning from 9 to 11 at Clymore Elementary in Fort Defiance.

All ages are encouraged to attend and meet deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Donuts, fruit, milk and coffee will be served. Door prizes will be awarded. Other activities include a “Get to know our Deputies”game, a decorate the donut coloring contest for kids 12 and under and a K9 demonstration at 10 a.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert