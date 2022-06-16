Dooms Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival offers a week of family fun

What’s not a summer night out on the town without a carnival and a few prizes?

Area residents have been enjoying Dooms Volunteer Fire Company’s annual carnival this week in downtown Waynesboro. The carnival, which ends Saturday, is a fundraiser for the fire department and helps fund its day to day operation. The fire department, located in Augusta County just outside of Waynesboro is a nonprofit agency.

“It accounts for a huge part of our operation and our budget and it allows us to continue doing what we do,” said Dooms Volunteer Fire Chief Timothy Anderson.

Foods such as hot dogs, burgers and funnel cakes were prepared and served by the members of the fire company.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer fire department,” said assistant chief volunteer fireman Jason Aleshire. “We use Waynesboro for the event.”

Aleshire, when not grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, was helping his fellow volunteers at the food stand serve to customers Thursday evening.

“It’s been great serving the community,” he said.

Various rides such as the ferris wheel, carousel and mini-rollercoasters were filled with kids and their parents throughout the evening.

One carnival go-er, Miriam Sheeikh, came with her family. She was watching her kids riding the ferris wheel.

“We weren’t expecting to come here,” Sheeikh said.

Sheeikh found out about this carnival from Facebook and a couple neighbors.

Another carnival go-er, Jennah Williams, brought her daughters. Williams also found out about this carnival via Facebook.

“For my daughter to have an enjoyable time with her friends, getting out, and it’s not too bad outside,” she said.

The carnival will still be happening this Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the rides and games are $2 each, but wristbands are $20 for carnival-goers to ride unlimited until closing time. Drawings for the tickets purchased will be held this Saturday, the final night of the carnival. Entrants do not need to be present to win, but would need to make sure their ticket stub is filled out.

Anderson expects Friday and Saturday to the busiest nights for the carnival.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “The community comes out to supports us and everything goes smoothly.”

