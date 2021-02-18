Down to a 't': Fishersville man ends his ‘Jeopardy!’ journey on Thursday night

FISHERSVILLE — Andrew “Andy” West’s time as a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ ended Thursday night, but the Fishersville resident said he still had a great time competing on the show.
West, a medical information officer at Augusta Health, lost when he misspelled William Jennings Bryan by adding a “t” during Final Jeopardy. He was mentally flipping a coin on the spelling of the word, and it came up the wrong one, he said.
“That’s the way it goes,” West said. “The Final Jeopardy has to be the exact right answer, [and] you know that going in.”
West had a great time competing on the show, which was a dream come true for him, he said. He’s been a fan of the famous quiz game show ever since he was a kid.
“We would always watch it in the evenings after dinner, so ever since, then I really liked the show,” West said.
Later, he was part of a battle of the brains team, and that’s when he realized it would be fun to be on the show.
West’s journey to competing as a contestant was a lengthy process, he said. He took the required online test consisting of 50 categories and 50 clues last February. In September, he was invited to participate in an audition, which was done over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landing an audition doesn’t guarantee you a spot on the show. If you do well during the audition, you’re placed into a contestant pool and could be invited to compete up to 18 months from your audition date, West said. Around Thanksgiving, he got the call informing him he had been chosen to compete as a contestant in December.
At first, West wasn’t sure how to prepare for his Jeopardy! Appearance, he said. In his free time, he watched old episodes and visited Jeopardy! Archives where fans put questions and answers from each episode, some dating 20 years old.
West flew to the Jeopardy studios in California in December to compete. A week’s worth of filming was packed into one day, which makes for a long day, he said. At the beginning of his competition, he was nervous but that feeling quickly passed for him, he said.
“The first few questions, I was very aware of the cameras [and] very aware of the lights, but after a couple of questions, it became just a game,” West said.
Because of the pandemic, there’s no studio audience right now. Other contestants are the audience, making it all feel like a fun game instead of being on television, West said.
Long-time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek passed away from his battle with pancreatic cancer just before West competed on the show.
West said it was bittersweet to compete without Trebek as the host, but he felt like Ken Jennings did a great job guest-hosting the show.
“I think he was very comfortable in the role,” West said. “He was friendly and helped try to put us at ease.”
Jeopardy! fans can now take online practice tests at any time. West encourages people to take the tests and even try for the real thing because there’s nothing to lose, he said.