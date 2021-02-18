Down to a 't': Fishersville man ends his ‘Jeopardy!’ journey on Thursday night

FISHERSVILLE — Andrew “Andy” West’s time as a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ ended Thursday night, but the Fishersville resident said he still had a great time competing on the show.

West, a medical information officer at Augusta Health, lost when he misspelled William Jennings Bryan by adding a “t” during Final Jeopardy. He was mentally flipping a coin on the spelling of the word, and it came up the wrong one, he said.

“That’s the way it goes,” West said. “The Final Jeopardy has to be the exact right answer, [and] you know that going in.”

West had a great time competing on the show, which was a dream come true for him, he said. He’s been a fan of the famous quiz game show ever since he was a kid.

“We would always watch it in the evenings after dinner, so ever since, then I really liked the show,” West said.

Later, he was part of a battle of the brains team, and that’s when he realized it would be fun to be on the show.

West’s journey to competing as a contestant was a lengthy process, he said. He took the required online test consisting of 50 categories and 50 clues last February. In September, he was invited to participate in an audition, which was done over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

