The last time the city of Waynesboro held a competition to award grants to start-up entrepreneurs was in 2018.

Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne returns on April 17. The city will award $53,000 in grant funds to the winners among eight finalists in a pitch night competition that night at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center on 416 West Main. A group of judges will listen to the respective business pitches and decide the winners.

Greg Hitchin, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said the original Grow Waynesboro did not have a geographic focus. This year, the emphasis on Main Street and Wayne Avenue is to help start new businesses in the city’s central downtown area.

The eight finalists were among 30 entrepreneurs who participated in an eight-week business planning course taught by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund. The course helped new business people refine their business skills and practice their pitches. Judges chose the eight finalists from the original 30 who took the training course.

The grant winners must be prepared to open a business in downtown Waynesboro by Sept. 30 of this year.

Hitchin said the finalists are prepared.

“I was very impressed with the business plans these entrepreneurs have developed,” he said in an email response to questions. “They are creative, well thought out, and solid plans. Regardless of the ultimate winners of the grant funds, they will be an asset to the city.”

The finalists’ names are Valley Fun Zone, The Glitter Bee, Boutique in the Boro, adorn boutique, Crack O’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro, Band of Barbers Academy, Revival Décor + Design and Between the Margins.

Funding for the grant comes from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the city’s Economic Development Authority and local investors, including Atlantic Union Bank, First Bank and Trust, F&M Bank and Lumos.