VERONA — Augusta County Animal Control seized 41 cats and dogs from a country residence Friday after being asked to do a welfare check on the animals.

Animal Control Officer Dwight Strickler said the animals appeared to be living in unsafe and unkempt conditions. The dogs and cats were taken to a location at the Augusta County Government Center, where a veterinarian examined them Saturday morning.

Jon Hilbert, the director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, said the animals will remain at the government center temporarily. He said the animal services center staff will shuttle to Verona daily to feed the animals and walk them.

Removing the animals from an undisclosed Augusta County residence began late afternoon. Hilbert said he worked on the moving starting at 4 p.m. and finished at 11 p.m.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin has been told of the case and is involved in the investigation. There was no word on charges as of Saturday.

Of the 41 animals taken, one required emergency care for an injury. There is also a litter of puppies.