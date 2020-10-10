Drive-thru dinosaur exhibit a hit with area residents

Waynesboro children were introduced to prehistoric creatures Saturday afternoon.

Several families came out to the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Drive-thru Dinosaur Experience at Constitution Park on Saturday in downtown Waynesboro to learn about the extinct species.

The drive-thru exhibit featured dinosaur fossils, dinosaur casts and specimens from the museum’s paleontology collections. Children were given dinosaur masks, a color-changing scratch dinosaur and dinosaur festival wristbands.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History, located in Martinsville, wanted a way to reach out to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started out with a drive-thru reptile festival at the museum in Martinsville, and then we did our drive-thru dino festival since we haven’t been able to do our traditional festivals,” said Ben Williams, a science administrator in research and collections with VMNH. “They’ve proven really popular.”

Around 100 tickets were reserved for Saturday’s event. Admission was free, but a ticket was required to secure an hour-long time slot. Williams said all the tickets were reserved within a few hours.