Drivers cruise past police, fire departments to show support for EMS and first responders

Rain didn’t stop drivers from showing their support for local EMS and first responders during a Back the Blue and Red drive-by parade Saturday morning.

“I speak on behalf of all the first responders and say ‘thank you all’ for standing firm for us,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Paraders didn’t make any stops along the way. Instead, they honked their horns to show their support as they passed by police and fire departments in Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro.

Led by a police escort, the parade began at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona and finished 45 minutes later in Willy’s Ice Cream parking lot in Waynesboro. Twenty-six cars, five motorcycles and one dump truck were in the 45-minute parade.

Michelle Bower, the event’s organizer, said she had been planning the event since June.

“We just wanted to show our support,” Bower said.

Bower’s son, Jason, is a firefighter for the Waynesboro Fire Department and works as an EMT part-time with the Waynesboro rescue squad. She also has nephews who are first responders.