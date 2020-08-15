Drivers cruise past police, fire departments to show support for EMS and first responders

Rain didn’t stop drivers from showing their support for local EMS and first responders during a Back the Blue and Red drive-by parade Saturday morning.
“I speak on behalf of all the first responders and say ‘thank you all’ for standing firm for us,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.
Paraders didn’t make any stops along the way. Instead, they honked their horns to show their support as they passed by police and fire departments in Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro.
Led by a police escort, the parade began at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona and finished 45 minutes later in Willy’s Ice Cream parking lot in Waynesboro. Twenty-six cars, five motorcycles and one dump truck were in the 45-minute parade.
Michelle Bower, the event’s organizer, said she had been planning the event since June.
“We just wanted to show our support,” Bower said.
Bower’s son, Jason, is a firefighter for the Waynesboro Fire Department and works as an EMT part-time with the Waynesboro rescue squad. She also has nephews who are first responders.
“We have an incredible group of people who are standing between us and whatever could harm us, and I just really want us to recognize them today,” Bower said.
Thomas Marvin, former military police, came to the event to show support.
“I think it’s a great thing, people coming together, especially with everything going on nowadays,” said Marvin, who has volunteered for local fire and rescue services in the past. “It kind of gives law enforcement and first responders the extra boost they need.”
Smith talked about the difficulties first responders face while on the job.
“This job is hard,” he said. “A lot of times, when we come into contact with somebody in the community, it’s the worst day of their life.”
Waynesboro Police Sgt. Fred Smith encouraged residents to stay informed.
“Be very involved in your local and state government,” he said. “That’s how we get our support, how we get our funding and how we’re able to come out into the community and help you guys out.”
Angela Sheridan attended the event to show her appreciation for EMS and first responders.
“It’s great,” Sheridan said. “They need the support, especially these days.”
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the General Assembly would convene for a special session focusing on criminal justice and policing reform on Tuesday. Bower encouraged those at the parade to call their local representatives before this week’s meeting.
“We are the voice,” Bower said. “I know we’re tired, and I know we work hard and just want to raise our families, but I think it’s our time.”
