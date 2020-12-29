Dunkin' Donuts opening in Waynesboro this spring

Coffee lovers in Waynesboro can rejoice — a Dunkin’ Donuts will be coming to the area in the spring.

The Waynesboro location will be a next generation Dunkin’ complete with a drive thru, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

“Dunkin’ Donuts is going to be welcomed to our community at the Town Center,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said. “We are seeing great things happening in our city and hope for more growth in 2021.”

Next generation Dunkin’ locations feature a “modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements, including the first drive-thru for mobile ordering,” the company’s website states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next generation Dunkin’ locations also feature a tap system with eight cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be located in Waynesboro Town Center at 501 Shenandoah Village Drive. The Staunton location on Richmond Avenue is currently the closest location to Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Town Center was built in the early 2000s and opened in 2007. While Bed Bath & Beyond will close in February 2021, the Town Center is anchored by retailers including Target, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Aldi and Michael’s.