Dunkin’ opens ‘next generation’ restaurant in Waynesboro

It was almost a year in the making, but worth the wait, customers said Monday of Dunkin’ Donuts opening up a location in Waynesboro.

Stuarts Draft residents Kitty Krogh, 64, and her daughter Mackenzie Krogh, 24, were driving on Stuarts Draft Highway when they passed the new restaurant at Waynesboro Town Center at 501 Shenandoah Village Drive on Monday evening.

“We were actually driving past and I said, ‘Oh, they must be open," Kitty said.

Her daughter responded by telling her, "You need to turn right now. We need to go get doughnuts," Kitty Krogh said.

The mother and daughter originally planned to go through the drive-thru, but changed their minds when they saw the menu.

“I just panicked when we went through the drive-thru because of the overwhelming choice," Mackenzie Krogh said.

Instead, the duo went inside to place their order.

“I think they just have a better selection and I just want their doughnuts,” said Mackenzie Krogh, explaining why she is a fan of Dunkin'. “You can never say 'no' to too many doughnuts."

