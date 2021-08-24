Dunkin’ opens ‘next generation’ restaurant in Waynesboro

It was almost a year in the making, but worth the wait, customers said Monday of Dunkin’ Donuts opening up a location in Waynesboro.
Stuarts Draft residents Kitty Krogh, 64, and her daughter Mackenzie Krogh, 24, were driving on Stuarts Draft Highway when they passed the new restaurant at Waynesboro Town Center at 501 Shenandoah Village Drive on Monday evening.
“We were actually driving past and I said, ‘Oh, they must be open," Kitty said.
Her daughter responded by telling her, "You need to turn right now. We need to go get doughnuts," Kitty Krogh said.
The mother and daughter originally planned to go through the drive-thru, but changed their minds when they saw the menu.
“I just panicked when we went through the drive-thru because of the overwhelming choice," Mackenzie Krogh said.
Instead, the duo went inside to place their order.
“I think they just have a better selection and I just want their doughnuts,” said Mackenzie Krogh, explaining why she is a fan of Dunkin'. “You can never say 'no' to too many doughnuts."
Although its first day of business was Monday, the idea for a Dunkin in Waynesboro began a few years ago, said owner Atul Patel, who also owns locations in Staunton, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. Patel had originally hoped to build a Dunkin' where Ladd Elementary School was on Rosser Avenue a few years ago, but it didn't work out.
One benefit of the delay is that the Waynesboro location features the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies, Patel said.
Next generation Dunkin’ locations feature a “modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements, including the first drive-thru for mobile ordering,” the company’s website states.
Next generation Dunkin’ locations also feature a tap system with eight cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee.
“It’s been good so far," said Dunkin' employee Sabrina Soares, 22, at 6:30 a.m. Monday. "We’re expecting to be making, like, 4,400 doughnuts a day. So there’s going to be a lot of business for sure, and it’s a great location. So, we’ll see how it goes."
In the days leading to Monday’s soft opening, employees we’re trained to handle everything from doughnuts to sandwiches, cold drinks to hot brews.
“Essentially, it was just to cross training everyone in every category of the store, from sandwich station to every kind of beverage and what not,” Soares said.
On Saturday, Dunkin' will be having its grand opening celebration where the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for a year starting at 10 a.m.