DuPont Credit Union opening first Fishersville branch

DuPont Community Credit Union plans to open its first ever Fishersville branch this summer, according to leaders of the credit union.

The new branch will be located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120, Windward Pointe in the Food Lion Shopping Center. Until now, DuPont’s presence in the Fishersville area has consisted of two drive-up ATMs.

DuPont President/CEO Steve Elkins said of the branch opening: “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued growth of this area. We look forward to serving our existing Fishersville members as well as introducing new members to our cooperative.”

Summer Sheets, who has worked for DCCU since 2004, will serve as Fishersville branch manager.

The opening of the Fishersville branch will mean DCCU now has 14 branches. Serving the immediate area now are the Waynesboro headquarters and two other city branches, a Stuarts Draft branch and a Verona branch.

According to a history of DCCU, the opening took place in 1959 as Waynesboro DuPont Employees Credit Union, Inc. The first office was the basement of a Waynesboro DuPont plant employee. By 1997, DuPont expanded to become a community credit union where membership was based on geography.

Today, DuPont has more than 118,000 members and $1.8 billion in assets.