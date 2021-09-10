Dynamic Aviation to commemorate 9/11 anniversary with flyover across the Valley

Saturday morning, Waynesboro will be the first of six towns across the Shenandoah Valley that will have a chance to watch an honorary flyover to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“It’s a significant anniversary and we saw it as a way to be able to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks,” said Aaron Lorson, the executive vice president of Dynamic Aviation.

“Given that we’re an aviation company and its what we do, so it’s the tools that we have available to us because we have these vintage airplanes, and we’ve enjoyed sharing them with the community, we just saw it as a way to take them and use what we had to do this display,” Lorson said.

The flyover, which will be performed by Dynamic Aviation, is scheduled to begin its departure from Bridgewater at 8 a.m. before flying south to Waynesboro where it’s scheduled to arrive at 8:45.

Lorson, who felt the weather would turn out great, said that a group of pilots that will perform Saturday morning have flown together before.

The airplanes path will then head west towards Fishersville before arriving over Staunton at 9:00 a.m., before turning northwest where the pilots will plan to pass over Bridgewater 10 minutes later.