Early and mail voting begins Friday in Augusta County

Evans said the voting registrar’s office had received complaints from voters who were not aware they would vote at White Hill Church of the Brethren in Stuarts Draft in November.

“The one that I received called because he has someone else in his home that just registered, [and they] received a notice stating that they were voting at the White Hill Church of the Brethren,” Evans said. “He recalled receiving something back in April from us, and it said Riverheads High School, so he was quite confused. He was not happy that the letter did not state that it was a temporary move.”

The letter sent to registered voters in the 504 White Hill precinct did not state the change in polling place was temporary. It was a typical voter notice sent to voters and was all derived through the Department of Elections, Evans said.

“Unless everyone else disagrees, I think it would be prudent to mail out notices to White Hill voters,” Garstang said.

Evans said she would have to get in touch with the Department of Elections to see what they would need to do to drop the new notices in her hopper.