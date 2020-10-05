Early childhood development center Anna's House opens in Staunton

STAUNTON — Elementary school kids now have a new option for in-person learning as Anna’s House hosted its official ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate its opening.
Anna’s House is a Christian nonprofit early childhood development center, which is located on the bottom floor of Battle Hall at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton. A crowd of staff, board members and parents gathered Friday to hear executive director Christi Crittenden speak about how the center got to this point and cut the ribbon.
“I could not believe how it all came together,” Crittenden said about the center’s history. “It wasn’t until June when we really started working on this. I got a phone call from one of my staff and she said ‘I want to do this,’ and I said, ‘Let me show you what I’ve done and let’s do this together.’ And these things just don’t typically happen [this quickly].”
Since June, Anna’s House managed to receive all of the certifications needed to open, which Crittenden said was a blessing from God. Crittenden and her staff of teachers worked all through the summer to organize how the beginning of the school year and opening would look.
“We were making sure we could plan everything from curriculum, supplies and equipment, students and staff members,” she said. “It’s really been quite a wonderful adventure to come here [ to VSDB]. It has just been a God thing to be able to put this program together.”
Anna’s House offers full in-person education five days a week for students in pre-school through third grade. There are 26 students currently enrolled in the program.
Like many schools around the country, the school is set up to encourage students to follow safety guidelines in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The desks sit six feet apart, staff wear masks at all times except eating, and cleaning will be performed several times throughout the day.
“Part of what I like to do for families is create a safe, strong and healthy environment for your children,” Crittenden said. “It’s going to be a calm in the chaos, no matter what time we’re living in. I’ve run other programs, and I feel a real calling to work with families and children.”
Anna’s House selected VSDB as the location because of its fit for the program’s needs and its flexibility for expansion if the program needed it. VSDB superintendent Pat Trice attended the ribbon cutting to congratulate Crittenden and the team and to mention the possibility of Anna’s House and VSDB students collaborating in the future.
“We are thrilled to have Anna’s House on campus,” Trice said. “We are looking forward to future partnerships between our students, blending her staff in and just really trying to work together as soon as COVID is out of the way.”
