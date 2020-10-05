Early childhood development center Anna's House opens in Staunton

STAUNTON — Elementary school kids now have a new option for in-person learning as Anna’s House hosted its official ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate its opening.

Anna’s House is a Christian nonprofit early childhood development center, which is located on the bottom floor of Battle Hall at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton. A crowd of staff, board members and parents gathered Friday to hear executive director Christi Crittenden speak about how the center got to this point and cut the ribbon.

“I could not believe how it all came together,” Crittenden said about the center’s history. “It wasn’t until June when we really started working on this. I got a phone call from one of my staff and she said ‘I want to do this,’ and I said, ‘Let me show you what I’ve done and let’s do this together.’ And these things just don’t typically happen [this quickly].”

Since June, Anna’s House managed to receive all of the certifications needed to open, which Crittenden said was a blessing from God. Crittenden and her staff of teachers worked all through the summer to organize how the beginning of the school year and opening would look.

