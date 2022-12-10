Early façade exterior of museum design reflects mountain colors

An early rendering of what the Virginia Museum of Natural History would look like features a façade reflecting the blue and green of the area’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The façade designs for the future downtown Waynesboro museum are the work of museum architects Verner Johnson of Boston and the main project architect, Glave & Holmes of Richmond.

“When it (the museum design) starts to look real, it motivates you to keep working hard,” said Joe Keiper, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.

Architects are now in the detailed planning phase of the 28,000-square foot facility. The museum will be built in the parking area between Broad Street, Main Street and Arch Avenue at the trailhead of the South River Greenway. When built, more than half of the museum will feature exhibits, with the remainder including classrooms, laboratory space, mechanical rooms and a box office.

Keiper said the architects are working as a team. Glave & Holmes is dealing with the museum’s more technical design while Verner Johnson is providing the aesthetic look. The challenges include putting a museum in an urban area. Previously, Keiper said Verner Johnson accomplished the formidable task of designing a museum built into the prairie of Oklahoma known as the Museum at PrairieFire.

While the Virginia State government has committed $1.1 million for architects to complete the Waynesboro building’s detailed design, the next hurdle is obtaining construction money from Virginia’s capital funding pool, Keiper said.

If the funding is approved, it will be left to the Virginia General Assembly to include the project in its next budget.

Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said the money already advanced to plan the museum means the museum will be built. And Hanger said Virginia’s economy remains robust with a surplus. More will be known next week when Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his first budget as governor.

“We are still working with a surplus. The state has routinely been exceeding revenue estimates,” said Hanger.

Questions about the Virginia Museum of Natural History can be answered next Friday at the Waynesboro Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Tom Benzing, a Virginia Museum of Natural History board of trustee member and past chairman and James Madison University professor in the department of integrated science and technology, will handle the question and answer session.