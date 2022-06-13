Early local turnout for 6th District primary steady

Whether it is increased registration or voters getting mail from a candidate, advance turnout for next week’s 6th Congressional District Republican Primary has been steady in Waynesboro and Augusta County.

The primary pits incumbent 6th District Rep. Ben Cline against a newcomer, Navy veteran and systems engineer Merritt Hale of Frederick County. Cline is seeking his third term in office, having succeeded longtime Rep. Bob Goodlatte three years ago.

The early absentee and mail ballots are almost 300 in Waynesboro, said Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers.

“That’s pretty significant for a primary,” said Jeffers, who said 103 of the votes have been in person and the rest by mail.

“For a November election that would be extremely light, but for a single primary that’s not a bad turnout,” said Jeffers, who said mailers from candidates like Cline have alerted voters to the primary. Cline’s campaign has also recently run television ads on him.

Paige Hansen, Hale’s campaign manager, said the candidate has held multiple events in Waynesboro, and attended a meeting of the Waynesboro Republican Committee. Hansen said the Hale campaign has done door knocking in Waynesboro and used digital advertising. Hansen said the Hale campaign is “expecting a strong turnout.”

In Augusta County, Registrar Connie Evans said as of the end of last week, 298 had voted in person and 278 by mail.

Evans said the enhanced in-person voting has encouraged turnout as well as being able to register for a permanent absentee ballot online. “There is the convenience of getting a ballot without annually having to do it,” Evans said.

The deadline for absentee in-person voting at the registrar’s office in Augusta County and Waynesboro is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Voters casting ballots on primary day Tuesday will have from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to do so.

Jeffers reminds Waynesboro voters to examine the city voting cards recently sent to them. Voters may have to cast ballots at new polling places because of the recent redistricting.

