Eddie Zimmerman retires after 17 years of owning Sam's Hot Dog Stand on Main Street

“Steady” Eddie Zimmerman has worked six days a week as the owner of Sam’s Hot Dog Stand on Main Street in Waynesboro for 17 years, but Thursday marked his last day on the job.
After nearly two decades serving a community staple, Zimmerman is retiring to be at home and take care of his wife, Mary, who has dealt with medical issues for the past three years. Zimmerman, 66, has been working in downtown Waynesboro in various locations since he was 14, and while he admits it will be hard, he is ready to step away.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “You want to retire and slow down, but at the same time, it’s hard to step away. I call my people my family because they know me. I’ve had kids who were little and then went to college and came back to tell me goodbye. I’m taking care of my wife at home and trying to do this at the same time, so it’s time to sit back and try to relax a little bit.”
The community has always been at the forefront for Zimmerman. One old friend who moved to Hawaii visited to wish him goodbye on Thursday morning, and he recalled memories of one man who hiked all over the country and sent him postcards of each location.
One man strolled into Sam's on Thursday morning and asked for two hot dogs. Zimmerman's stepdaughter made them promptly, and then Zimmerman wished him a merry Christmas as he let him eat for free, though he would leave a tip. This was a common occurrence in Sam’s under Zimmerman’s ownership.
“I’ve always taken care of the working man and working lady,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve always set my prices where they could afford to buy it, and if they didn’t have the money, I would go ahead and pay for it. No one has ever walked away from here hungry. Some of the high school kids would come here and not have the money, so we’d buy food for them, and later in their life, they’d come to see us and be appreciative of what we did for them.”
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimmerman said families in the community helped Sam’s financially.
"When COVID hit, we had families coming in and giving us tips to help us get through it,” he said. “They were making sure we were taken care of. They’d ask us, ‘Are you alright? Do you need anything?’ That tells you what people think about you, and it makes a big difference.”
Zimmerman worked 60 hours a week for much of his life and rarely takes days off, which earned him his nickname of “Steady Eddie.” That time will now be hard to fill, he said.
“I’ve never been without a job my whole life,” Zimmerman said. “To tell me to slow down is like taking a racehorse and chopping one of its legs off to slow it down. I don’t know how I’m going to do it. Even on vacation, I’m chomping on the bit trying to figure out what to do next.”
Frank Fisher will be taking over ownership of the Main Street location, which is familiar territory for him as he already owns the Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in Stuarts Draft. Sam’s will be temporarily closed for remodeling but will reopen in January.
When Fisher heard that Zimmerman planned to retire, he informed corporate that he was interested in picking up the franchise location. Part of the reason Fisher was attracted to the Waynesboro location is its age — it is the second oldest business on Main Street and celebrated its 30th anniversary this month.
“It’s going to be hard to fill his shoes, that’s for sure,” Fisher said. “He is a staple in the community. We have developed quite a rapport with the people in Stuarts Draft, and a lot of people frequent both stores. They’re going to get the same great service that Eddie provided and that we do in Stuarts Draft.”
Frank Lucente, former Waynesboro mayor, founded Sam’s Hot Dogs in 1983 in West Virginia. The company has now expanded to more than 45 locations spanning Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia.
Lucente feels comfortable with Sam’s changing hands from Zimmerman to Fisher.
“He’s done a wonderful job in Stuarts Draft, and he’s enthusiastic about taking over in Waynesboro,” Lucente said. “I feel confident he’ll be able to keep the spark alive at that Main Street location.”
For Lucente, the departure of Zimmerman means that Waynesboro is losing an icon of the community, though Zimmerman will still be around.
“He’s a local guy, so he’s not going anywhere,” Lucente said. “He’s made a lot of friends in customers over the years. Eddie is a likable guy, and he’s going to be missed dearly.”