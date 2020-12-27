Eddie Zimmerman retires after 17 years of owning Sam's Hot Dog Stand on Main Street

“I’ve always taken care of the working man and working lady,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve always set my prices where they could afford to buy it, and if they didn’t have the money, I would go ahead and pay for it. No one has ever walked away from here hungry. Some of the high school kids would come here and not have the money, so we’d buy food for them, and later in their life, they’d come to see us and be appreciative of what we did for them.”

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimmerman said families in the community helped Sam’s financially.

"When COVID hit, we had families coming in and giving us tips to help us get through it,” he said. “They were making sure we were taken care of. They’d ask us, ‘Are you alright? Do you need anything?’ That tells you what people think about you, and it makes a big difference.”

Zimmerman worked 60 hours a week for much of his life and rarely takes days off, which earned him his nickname of “Steady Eddie.” That time will now be hard to fill, he said.

“I’ve never been without a job my whole life,” Zimmerman said. “To tell me to slow down is like taking a racehorse and chopping one of its legs off to slow it down. I don’t know how I’m going to do it. Even on vacation, I’m chomping on the bit trying to figure out what to do next.”