10 area teachers honored as 2022 Dawbarn Award winners

Representatives from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge made surprise visits to several of the public schools in the area between Monday and Thursday to notify recipients. Superintendents Dr. Bond, Dr. Cassell and Dr. Smith were in attendance, along with school principals, peers and students.

"It was a joyous week celebrating the tenacity, excellence and heart of our public schools," according to the press release.

The Dawbarn Awards were the creation of H. Dunlop "Buzz" Dawbarn, a Waynesboro industrialist and Virginia legislator, to recognize teachers who routinely go above and beyond to inspire, encourage and foster learning. He died in 1998.

“The single most important thing we’ve got to do as a society is educate people," Dawbarn said when he established a $100,000 fund for the awards. "Democracy isn’t going to work in the long run if we don’t produce educated citizens.”

Those earning Dawbarn Education Awards this year include:

» Brad Bryant, a carpentry instructor at Valley Career and Technical Center in Fishersville for the past four years. A former student wrote: “Mr. Bryant was hired after our school year began. With his expert knowledge, we were able to build a house for auction in only half a year. The second year, he challenged us to construct two houses. He gave me the confidence and extra knowledge that I needed to reach my personal potential and achieve far more than I could have imagined.”

» Leon “Coach” Cash, an instructional aide in the special education department at Buffalo Gap High School. He supports students before school, after school, and during his lunch break working on projects, posters, or job applications. A supervisor said about him: “Coach Cash has a gift for identifying and connecting with individual students who need a champion, that one person who accepts and sees them for who they are and who they are capable of being. Mr. Cash is that person for many students.”

» Erica Cason, a fourth grade teacher at Stuarts Draft Elementary School. She was named Augusta County’s Teacher of the Year for 2021 and is mentor for the Virginia New Teacher Support Program in which she mentors six first and second year teachers across Virginia in hopes of assisting with teacher retention.

» Wanda Hulse, a career and technical education teacher at Waynesboro High School. She teaches dual enrollment courses through Blue Ridge Community College. This year she was the winner of the 2021 Virginia High School Technology Education Teacher of the Year Award.

» Melody Puffenbarger, a librarian at Thomas C. McSwain Elementary School in Staunton. One child’s parent said: “Melody Puffenbarger is much more than the school librarian; she is a leader of a community in which children can value themselves, each other, and their accomplishments in the world at large.”

» Samantha Sterrett, a culinary arts and nutrition and wellness teacher at Staunton High School. She was nominated by several staff members at Project Grows because of her outreach to them and the ongoing projects her students partner on with them.

» Ashley “Spice” Suddarth, a paraprofessional at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro for the past eight years and responsible for assisting the special education teachers and students in the eighth grade. One of her peers said: “She helps make our school feel more like a family than a place of work. Kate Collins would not be the same without Ashley.”

» Beth Teachey, an English teacher for the past three years at Valley Academy Regional Alternative School in Fishersville, which is the alternative education program, created in 2019, for Waynesboro and Augusta County students needing more direct instruction from their teachers. Her principal shared: “The fact that she has the skill to find the mechanism to reach our students with their attendance, drug issues, and other past traumas should serve as a testament to her ability to reach all students regardless of their backgrounds.” Teachey spent 15 years teaching English at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro. Beth Teachey was named 2021 Teacher of the Year for Waynesboro Public Schools.

» Julia Urban, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) specialist for the past two years at Clymore Elementary School in Fort Defiance. Her colleague said: “Julia’s above and beyond efforts to show students she believes in them, just as they are, is a gift to all who cross paths with her. Because of her, I do not doubt that many students see the very best version of themselves, which is the very best gift we can give to one another.”

» Dr. Jelisa Wolfe, the executive director of student services for Staunton City Schools. One of her teachers shared you can often hear Wolfe say, “100% of the children, 100% of the time. It isn’t always easy, it isn’t always simple, but it is always the right thing to do.”

